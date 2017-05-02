MoDOT: Some roads may be closed through weekend

Low-lying roads are covered in flood water in Sunset Hills, Missouri on May 1, 2017. Flood waters from rivers across the state of Missouri are forcing officials to close roads and people to move. So far 350 roads have closed. Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Officials with MoDOT said some roads will be closed due to flooding for a couple of days and maybe through the weekend.

MoDOT officials said when the water does finally recede the roadways and bridges affected will have to be checked out before traffic is allowed back on.

Part of I-55 will close overnight, as officials will shut down the highway at Lemay Ferry, Telegraph Road and the Meramec River due to rising water.

More than 25 miles of I-44 from I-270 to Route 100 in Franklin County is closed.

Transportation officials said they have a lot of work to do once the waters recede including checking roads and bridges and clearing them off before they re-open.

Around 80 state roads in the St. Louis area are closed due to flooding, MoDOT says.

