National Guard arrives in Eureka as sandbagging efforts wind down

You can't help but take notice of the National Guard trucks that joined the fight on Tuesday. (Credit: KMOV)

The sandbagging efforts began to wind down on Tuesday afternoon. Now, residents of Eureka, as well as volunteers around the surrounding communities, must wait and see if their hard work pays off.

Governor Eric Greitens was in Eureka to lend a helping hand on Monday, and the National Guard came in force on Tuesday.

The three-day sandbag-filling operation in Eureka has been a non-stop flurry of activity, with trucks and front end loaders scurrying about. However, you can't help but take notice of the National Guard trucks that joined the fight on Tuesday. They're big and they're brawny.

"Tremendous, you know, this truck alone can haul enough to take care of three or four neighborhoods of sand to help these people keep their houses from flooding," Tim Yancy, a sandbagging volunteer, said.

One family that owns a business on both sides of a flooded Eureka street told News 4 they hope the pumping system inside will prevent major damage that occurred in December 2015.

Businesses are doing the math, trying to figure out what to expect at the Meramec prepares to crest at record levels. #eureka pic.twitter.com/PCvgXmJs6a — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) May 2, 2017

The National Guard's trucks also sit up higher and have the unique ability to drive through the four or five feet of water to resupply the businesses with sandbags. They've needed more throughout the days to stop leaks.

The help didn't stop there, however. After Greitens' visit, another statewide elected official stopped in to help.

Missouri State Auditor, Nicole Galloway, arrived on Tuesday.

"You know, I grew up in Fenton, I got married in Valley Park," Galloway said.

Galloway joined the many volunteers who have filled hundreds of thousands of sandbags to help protect the homes and livelihoods of their neighbors.

"I have seen the flooding and how it affects people even a couple of years ago," Galloway said. "It's important to come out and support the community and protect the people and property that are here," she continued.

