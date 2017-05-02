Humane Society, animal shelters stepping up for displaced pets

Animal shelters are helping pets displaced by recent flooding free of charge. (Credit: KMOV)

The Humane Society plus two animal shelters in the St. Louis area are helping pets displaced by recent flooding, all free of charge.

The Humane Society of Missouri, Jefferson County Animal Control, and Williamsburg Pet Hotel are currently taking in animals displaced by flooding.

Jefferson County Animal Control is located at 70105 Shelter Rd. and you can find Williamsburg Pet Hotel at 13998 Manchester Rd.

The Humane Society is offering temporary sheltering for pets at Manchester United Methodist Church located at 129 Woods Mill Road, and at First Baptist Church of Arnold at 2012 Missouri State Road. The boarding is free of charge.

To report endangered pets please call 314-647-4400.

For more information, visit Jeffco Animal Control Division, Williamsburg Pet Hotel, and Humane Society websites.

