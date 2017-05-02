St. Louis County to offer assistance to businesses hit by flooding

St. Louis County will offer financial help to businesses hit by flooding, officials said Tuesday.

At the request of St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, the St. Louis County Port Authority has approved $500,000 in interest-free loans to business owners who have been hit by flooding.

The program was used after flooding in December 2015.

Areas such as Valley Park, Eureka and other areas along the Meramec River are expected to be hard hit by flooding in St. Louis County.

