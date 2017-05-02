Des Peres Schnucks recalls fresh ground beef purchased Tuesday

Schnuck Markerts, Inc. is recalling fresh ground beef purchased Tuesday morning at its Des Peres, Mo. location after a store teammate discovered metal shavings in the grind.

The store located at 12332 Manchester Rd. is accepting returns in exchange for a full refund for customers who purchases fresh ground beef between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This recalled includes fresh ground beef labeled as:

90/10 Fresh Ground Sirloin

73/27 Ground Beef

80/20

Fine Ground Chuck

Ground Round

Shnucks representatives said this is an isolated incident and no other store are affected.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

