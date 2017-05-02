Tyler Lyons heads to the DL

ST. LOUIS (News Release) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced today, prior to tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, that they have placed left-handed pitcher Tyler Lyons (right intercostal strain) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled right-handed pitcher Sam Tuivailala from Memphis (AAA).

Lyons, who began the season on the disabled list while recovering from right knee surgery, had appeared in two games since joining the active roster on April 20. He worked 3.0 innings, going 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA, including a scoreless 7th inning in last night’s game.

Tuivailala, who started the season with St. Louis, was recalled as the team’s 26th man for last Thursday’s day-night double-header, but did not appear in the final game of the twin bill and was returned to Memphis following the game. Tuivailala, 24, was 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in three games (3.0 IP) for the Cardinals earlier this season. At Memphis, he was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and one save in eight games, striking out eight batters while allowing just four hits and one walk.

Tuivailala wears uniform no. 64.

