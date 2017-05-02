Man, 22, shot multiple times while driving in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot while driving in the Baden neighborhood Monday evening.

The 22-year-old victim told police he was driving in the area of Hornsby and Church when he was shot by three suspects who were standing near a blue vehicle at 6:30 p.m.

The victim drove the area of Hornsby and Halls Ferry, where he called the police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his torso, arm and foot. He was taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

