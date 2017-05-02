Anheuser-Busch sending cans of water to local areas impacted by flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Anheuser-Busch is sending more than 150,000 cans of emergency drinking water to local communities impacted by flooding.

“As the home of Anheuser-Busch and Budweiser, the St. Louis community means so much to all of us at Anheuser-Busch. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing clean, safe drinking water is the best way for us to help our neighbors right now,” said Jim Bicklein, General Manager of the St. Louis Brewery.

The company has not said when the three truckloads of water, which are produced at the Cartersville brewery, will arrive in the area, but when it does it will be distributed by the American Red Cross.

Last year, the company donated over 2 million cans of drinking water across the United States.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved