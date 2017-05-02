U-Haul offering free storage to flood victims in Missouri

With flood victims dealing with rising waters near their homes, and one Missouri town evacuating residents U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage to those in need.

News 4 has been reporting on the flooding since it began last weekend. The rising water levels have gotten so severe, that Governor Eric Greitens issued a state of emergency

U-Haul Company of St. Louis president Steve Langford said with the waters continuing to rise, the storage company wants to offer their help.

“We want to support our communities in any way we can. These people deserve a safe and secure place to store their belongings," Langford said in a press release.

U-Haul is offering free storage at participating Missouri locations. U-Haul has locations two locations in St. Louis, one in Jefferson City, one in Joplin, and two locations in Springfield. For more information on free storage, Missouri residents can head to the U-Haul website for southern Missouri and St. Louis locations in Ballwin and Dutchtown.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved