Missing man, 37, found safe

Tony Tyrell Taylor, 37, was last seen on Jennings Station Monday night (Credit: St. Louis County Police)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department has located a man reported missing Monday night.

An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Tony Tyrell Taylor, 37, after he was last seen in the 8600 block of Jennings Station at 7 p.m.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police reported that Taylor was found safe and was being returned to his family.

