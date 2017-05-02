Man found dead in car had been shot, St. Louis County police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man in his 20’s was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle in St. Louis County overnight.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Freddie Donald, 25, was found inside a vehicle that had run off the road at the intersection of Prigge Road and Riverview Drive and hit a pole.

Donald was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

