Governor Greitens visits Eureka in wake of flooding

Governor Eric Greitens paid a visit to Eureka to talk about what the state's doing to help communities facing floods.

He said he's called up the National Guard and ordered enough sand for a million sandbags to help prevent flood damage. He also rolled up his sleeves and pitched in to help and encourage the volunteers.

He also brought with him words of encouragement from across the country.

"I spoke with the president today and his message to me was, 'Eric, I've seen what you and the people of Missouri are doing, keep it up, you're looking strong', and he said also, 'let us know what you need.'"

So far, what has been needed is a lot of sand, and a lot of help.

News 4 asked the Governor if the state would be pressing the Army Corp of Engineers to do something differently with the Meramec to reduce the frequency of floods.

"They've been talking with folks in our Department of Public Safety, and I know that they're going to be committed to working with us to make sure we're doing everything we can to save lives and protect property," said Greitens.



