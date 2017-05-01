Student charged after gun is found at Francis Howell Middle School

A gun was found on Monday at Francis Howell Middle School, according to police.

St. Charles County Police Department said they were called at about 1:40 p.m. for a suspicious object on school grounds.

School officials reported to police that one student witnessed another student attempting to retrieve a suspicious object from a school restroom.

According to police, an unloaded gun was located and removed from a boy's restroom ceiling by the school principal.

A student was detained and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. That student is currently being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

St. Charles County Police urge parents to speak with their children about the importance of gun safety, and that it is unlawful to bring firearms to school.

There were no students or staff harmed in the incident.

