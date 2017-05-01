Disabled Florissant woman frustrated over flood damage repairs

Flooded home in Florissant cost more than $18,000 to repair, said Boyer. (Credit: Antoinette Boyer)

A disabled Florissant woman is fed up after investing thousands in repairs to fix her flooded home but somehow water managed to seep through her home again.

“It’s stuff I’ll never get back, I’ll never get it back,” said Antoinette Boyer.

Boyer is a Florissant flood victim that said she still reflects on what she lost back in December 2015, when flood water filled the basement of her Florissant home.

“I’m tired of living like this, every time it rains, I’m scared that my basement is going to flood. That ain’t how you’re supposed to live when you’ve worked as hard as I’ve worked for mine,” said Boyer.

Boyer told News 4 that in 2015, she received nothing from her insurance company and just $2,900 from the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.

Boyer said she had to borrow money, spending over $18,000 in repairs in 2015, only to have water seep into her basement again Sunday morning.

“I just put my house back together all for nothing, $2,900 didn’t put this basement back together, I did,” said Boyer.

After this incident, Boyer said her insurance company will give her $4,000 but her provider is cutting her off after this fix.

“They don’t want to renew me anymore after this incident. This is getting out of control,” said Boyer.

News 4 spoke with MSD spokesman Sean Haldey about Boyer’s dilemma.

“We have basement back-up programs in place, but those can’t be initiated until they call in here and we go out and respond to those calls,” said Hadley.

Hadley said Boyer could receive up to $3,000 as a result of an overcharged main/

MSD encourages anyone experiencing similar problems to call their 24-hour customer service line at (314)-768-6260 or click here for information on the MSD Sewer Backup Prevention Program.

