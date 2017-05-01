Valley Park residents preparing for the worst, hoping for the best

One bag after another, volunteers around the Valley Park area have been sand bagging ahead of expected floods. (Credit: KMOV)

One bag after another, volunteers around the Valley Park area have been sandbagging ahead of expected floods.

"I just brought my shovel and some gloves, ready to go," Steven Shellabarger said.

Even St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger rolled up his sleeves to help.

"They have moved hundreds and thousands of sand shear tons to help their fellow citizens and shore up the levy, so I wanted to be out here to show my support as well," Stenger said.

During the historic flooding in December of 2015, water rushed through Valley Park on Vance Road.

"Last time it was just a disaster, everybody just goes, 'oh my god the water just came up so fast,'" Jack Conway, a Valley Park resident, said.

This time is different, however. Many said they've had more time to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

"You can't take anything for granted, this water is coming up super fast and we are from Festus, so we dealt with this two years ago," Melissa Hazelwood, a volunteer, said.

Those who were given notices to evacuate have until noon Tuesday to do so. Then the National Guard will be blocking off the entrances into Valley Park until the order is lifted.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved