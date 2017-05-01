South County residents urged to conserve water as flood concerns - KMOV.com

South County residents urged to conserve water as flood concerns grow

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

Missouri American Water is asking customers in the south St. Louis county area to conserve water for the next few days.

Officials said flooding from the Meramec River may force Missouri American Water to shut down its South Plant, which transports water in South St. Louis, from May 3 until May 6.

Also, some south St. Louis County customers could experience lower water pressure. The quality of drinking water is good, according to Missouri American Water.

The affected areas include:

  • Fenton                                   
  • Oakland
  • Marlborough
  • Crestwood
  • Grantwood Village
  • Affton
  • Wilbur Park
  • Green Park
  • Valley Park
  • Mehlville
  • Lemay
  • Webster Groves
  • Shrewsbury
  • MacKenzie
  • Sunset Hills
  • Sappington
  • Lakeshire
  • Portions of unincorporated St. Louis County

Customers in the area are being alerted via Code Red.

Water conservation tips include:

  • Checking your home for faucet and toilet leaks and repairing them
  • Make sure your dishwasher is full before running it
  • Match the water level to size of laundry loads
  • Shorter showers
  • Reconsider necessity of washing cars and watering lawns

For more information, visit Missouri American Water’s website here.

