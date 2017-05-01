South County residents urged to conserve water as flood concerns grow

Missouri American Water is asking customers in the south St. Louis county area to conserve water for the next few days.

Officials said flooding from the Meramec River may force Missouri American Water to shut down its South Plant, which transports water in South St. Louis, from May 3 until May 6.

Also, some south St. Louis County customers could experience lower water pressure. The quality of drinking water is good, according to Missouri American Water.

The affected areas include:

Fenton

Oakland

Marlborough

Crestwood

Grantwood Village

Affton

Wilbur Park

Green Park

Valley Park

Mehlville

Lemay

Webster Groves

Shrewsbury

MacKenzie

Sunset Hills

Sappington

Lakeshire

Portions of unincorporated St. Louis County

Customers in the area are being alerted via Code Red.

Water conservation tips include:

Checking your home for faucet and toilet leaks and repairing them

Make sure your dishwasher is full before running it

Match the water level to size of laundry loads

Shorter showers

Reconsider necessity of washing cars and watering lawns

For more information, visit Missouri American Water’s website here.

