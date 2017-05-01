Woman killed in multi-car accident in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 40-year-old woman was killed Saturday after being involved in a multiple-car accident in north St. Louis.

Police said a driver of a 2007 Dodge Charger with six passengers was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 around 4:30 p.m. when he passed a 2013 Dodge Charger and sideswiped the left of the vehicle.

The driver of the 2007 Dodge Charger then struck a median wall and spun across two lanes before being struck by a third vehicle.

All occupants of the 2007 Dodge Charger were taken to area hospitals. Four of the passengers were treated for minor injuries. One child passenger was listed in critical but stable condition. A 40-year-old passenger, Pauline Griffin, 40 was transported in critical but unstable condition at the time of the accident.

Griffin later died from her injuries.

Police report the occupants of the 2013 Dodge Charger were not injured. The driver of the third vehicle involved was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation of the accident is ongoing.

