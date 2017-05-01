Man, 22, killed in South City shooting identified

Police have identified the body of a victim who was fatally shot in south St. Louis.

The call for the shooting came out just after 11:00 p.m. on April 28. Responding officers arrived in the 3200 block of Oregon Avenue in south St. Louis. Police said they found the victim, 22 year-old Malkolm Hodge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Hodge was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and at this time, police do not have any information on a suspect or suspects in this case.

