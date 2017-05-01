Man found fatally shot in the head in north St. Louis

A man is dead and police are still looking for suspects following a Saturday morning shooting in north city.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Cote Brilliante in north St. Louis on April 29. Police said they received a call for a lifeless man in a vacant lot. Responding officers found the victim with a sustained gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was later identified as Kennel Davis.

Davis, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police do not have a suspect or suspects in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved