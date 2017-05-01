SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton implements emergency preparedness plan

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton has implemented its emergency preparedness plan.

The hospital released the following statement Monday around 12:20 p.m.:

Due to near record flooding in the area, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital has implemented its emergency preparedness plan. This ensures we have all necessary supplies, such as extra linens and food, to care for our patients. We are fully staffed and have the resources needed to provide exceptional care to our patients. There are open routes to and from St. Clare Hospital that allow patients, employees and suppliers to access the hospital as needed. We will continue to work with the Fenton Fire Department and the Missouri Department of Transportation to ensure the safety of all patients, visitors and employees.

A post on their Facebook page said when MoDOT closes various roads by 7 a.m. Tuesday, primary access to/from Fenton and the hospital would be westbound Interstate 44 to Bowles Avenue.

The hospital also advised all staff should have their identification ready to present to any law enforcement officials that may be restricting traffic to the area.

