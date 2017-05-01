United Way offering 24/7 assistance for those impacted by the storms

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Individuals and families impacted by the flooding are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 if they are in need of resources and services.

The United Way's 2-1-1 staff is a group of trained specialists who help families throughout Missouri and parts of Southern Illinois. The 2-1-1 service is available year-round on a 24/7 basis. The group said the service offers needs like storm and disaster relief, utility assistance, and helping those impacted find shelter.

The United Way said those in need can call the 2-1-1 number anytime, or head to 211helps.org for more information.

