Cardinals auctioning off autographed Blues-themed batting practice jerseys

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals’ charity, Cardinals Care, is auctioning off the commemorative St. Louis Blues-themed batting practice jersey.

The week-long online auction, which features 39 autographed jerseys worn by the team prior to their Blues Theme Night on September 28, 2015, will continue through Sunday, May 7 at 8:59 p.m.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Cardinals Care. Last year’s auction raised over $25,000 for the charity, which helps kids throughout the community.

