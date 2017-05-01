Missouri flooding claims 3 lives

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three people are dead after torrential rains in Missouri caused rivers to rise rapidly.

Several inches of rain fell across the state Friday through Sunday. In Jefferson County, south of St. Louis, Clifford Brandt reportedly drowned after walking to a creek to look at rising water. Authorities say he slipped and was swept away.

Two others died when vehicles were swept away by floodwaters. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Gideon Jenkins, of Richland, was killed early Sunday when his vehicle was caught in flash floodwaters as he attempted to drive across a low-water crossing in Pulaski County.

Madelaine Krueger, of Billings, was killed Saturday afternoon. The 72-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was swept off a highway in Christian County.

