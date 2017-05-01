Overnight shooting in Riverview reclassified as homicide, victim sustained "numerous gunshot wounds"

A call for an early-morning shooting in Riverview has been reclassified as a homicide.

Riverview Police received the shooting call just after 3:00 a.m. for the 400 block of Chambers Drive. Police said it was shortly reclassified to a homicide, and St. Louis County's Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons responded to aide in the investigation.

The victim, a man in his late-30's, was found inside the residence with numerous gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity.

At this time, police have not said if they have a suspect or suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

