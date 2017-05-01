Overnight shooting in Riverview reclassified as homicide, victim sustained "numerous gunshot wounds"

An overturned semi-truck has closed one lane of westbound I-70 near the Stan Musial Memorial BridgeMore >
An overturned semi-truck has closed one lane of westbound I-70 near the Stan Musial Memorial BridgeMore >
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is taking a first step toward entering the race for U.S. Senate.More >
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is taking a first step toward entering the race for U.S. Senate.More >
Two suspects are in custody after leading police on a bi-state chase in a car that was carjacked overnight, according to officials in St. Clair County.More >
Two suspects are in custody after leading police on a bi-state chase in a car that was carjacked overnight, according to officials in St. Clair County.More >
A 33-year-old woman was killed when the van she was driving crashed into a north St. Louis home late Tuesday night.More >
A 33-year-old woman was killed when the van she was driving crashed into a north St. Louis home late Tuesday night.More >