Police: Volunteers no longer needed in Eureka to help with sandbagging

The Eureka Fire Department said volunteers are no longer needed for sandbagging efforts in Eureka as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said approximately 200,000 sandbags were filled and dispersed, with the help of volunteers.

Police is encouraging people to stay dry and safe away from the immediate areas to give first responders, business owners, and home owners space to continue to work.

