Valley Park issues mandatory evacuation notice

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The city of Valley Park alerted residents Sunday night that a mandatory evacuation will begin Monday morning as flood waters continue to rise.

Mayor Michael Pennise said the city is issuing a mandatory evacuation order beginning Monday, May 1 at 8 am. He added that on Tuesday, the National Guard will be stationed at both entrances to town and will not allow anyone to come back into the levee protected area, until evacuation order is lifted.

The evacuation route from the levee protected area is 141.