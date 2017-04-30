List of schools closed Friday due to flooding - KMOV.com

List of schools closed Friday due to flooding

By Kayla Gaffney
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The following is a list of schools and school districts that will be closed Friday due to flooding:

  • Cornerstone Academy
  • Gasconade Co. R-1 Hermann
  • Lindbergh Schools
  • Meramec Valley R-3-Pacific
  • Mustard Seed Pre-School
  • New Day-Hillsboro 
  • Rockwood R-6
  • Sacred Heart-Valley Park
  • St. Ignatius Loyola 
  • St. Lucas Preschool - Sunset Hills
  • St. Mark's Lutheran School-Eureka
  • St. Vincent de Paul - Marthasville
  • Valley Park
  • Washington School District
  • Whitegate Montessori School
  • Windsor C-1

