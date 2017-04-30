High waters wash away cabins along the Big River in De Soto

As the rest of Jefferson County braces for the expected flooding ahead, residents along Big River Heights Road in De Soto believe the water they've already received is the most severe they've ever seen.

"My dad was raised here," said Cindy Agers. "He's 70-plus years old and it's never been this high, ever."

Agers told News 4 a part of her childhood washed away when the flood waters carried off 2 cabins she holds close to her heart.

"It's all I've known since a little girl," said Agers. "It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my dad, it means a lot to all of our family."

Drone pictures show the cabins almost completely submerged in the Big River. The water overwhelmed an entire portion of Big River Heights Road where the cabins once sat.

"It's very upsetting, my granddad built those cabins with his bare hands," said Agers. "He built everything down there."

Agers admitted to feeling comfort in knowing no one was hurt and all of her loved ones are still here to help each other rebuild.

"Yes we do, and it'll take all of us to put it back together," said Agers. "But we'll do it."

