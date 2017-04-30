Communities brace for rising water with sandbag walls

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two cities along the Meramec River spent Sunday bracing for rising water. Both Fenton and Eureka learned from experiencing the damaging flood in December 2015 and January 2016.

The sports fields, including baseball, soccer and track, are already underwater at Eureka High School. This happened last time too, so the Rockwood School District is using these sunken fields as a warning. Junior Alyssa Jakcsy and freshman Hanna Grossnicklaus told News 4 the fields, weight room and both gyms at the high school flooded last year.

Eureka High School teams are relocating practices and games so they can continue to finish out their season.

"I’m supposed to have a game tomorrow on the front field, but it might have to be moved to turf now," said Grossnicklaus.

To make sure the water from the fields doesn't seep into the school, on Sunday, students, staff and coaches from the Rockwood School District made sandbags and stacked them along all the exteriors of Eureka High School.

“We always come together and everyone is like a family which is so nice,” said Grossnicklaus.

“There’s such a great community here,” said Jakcsy.

Just up the road, the sandbag walls continued to be built in Fenton neighborhoods. Friends, family and neighbors of Ellen and Tom Bell came out Sunday to build a sand bag wall in front of their house.

“Our neighbors are amazing,” said Ellen Bell.

A blue line with the date 12/30/2015 represents how high the water got along their house less than a year and a half ago.

“We were about 5 ½ feet downstairs in our lower level,” said Ellen Bell.

The couple just moved back into their home in October after that last major flood, which is why so many people showed up to make sure they do not have to rebuild again. "As long as my friend needs me I’ll be here,” said Jerry Geolat, a good friend of the Bell's who commuted from Illinois to help protect the Bell's home.

“All this help makes you know that you got a shot,” said Ellen Bell.

The Rockwood School District canceled classes Monday for Eureka High School, ILC, LaSalle Springs Middle, Blevins, Geggie and Eureka Elementary Schools.

