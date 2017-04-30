Boy, 12, shot in the mouth in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Caroline Street Sunday evening.

A 12-year-old boy was injured after being shot in the mouth.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital.

There is no information on the details of the shooting at this time.

More information will become available as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved