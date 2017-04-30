Man, 79, dies after being swept away by flood waters

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An elderly man's body was found along Highway BB and Mimi Mountain Road in Jefferson County Sunday evening.

Seventy-nine-year-old Clifford Brandt reportedly went out to take pictures of the flood water when he was then swept away.

Brandt had been reported missing by his family.

More information as this story develops.

