Sugarfire offering free meals for flooding victims - KMOV.com

Sugarfire offering free meals for flooding victims

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sugarfire tweet Sugarfire tweet

(KMOV.com) - The restaurant Sugarfire is offering a free meal to anyone displaced from their home due to flooding.

The offer is valid at all Sugarfire locations Monday-Wednesday this week.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly