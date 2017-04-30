Sugarfire offering free meals for flooding victims

(KMOV.com) - The restaurant Sugarfire is offering a free meal to anyone displaced from their home due to flooding.
The offer is valid at all Sugarfire locations Monday-Wednesday this week.
We're offering up a free meal to anyone who's been displaced from their home do to flooding this Monday through Wednesday. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/ibxDfL9lB3— SugarfireWingHaven (@SugarfireWingH) April 30, 2017
Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KMOV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.