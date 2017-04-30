Jefferson County boil order lifted

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The mandatory boil order for some residents in Jefferson County has been lifted.

According to the manager of the Public Water Supply District No. 2 plant, Steve Ratliff, the water district issued the boil order so customers could conserve water and wouldn't lose pressure.

When the boil order was issued on April 30, the area affected by the advisory boil ran from Murphy to Eureka.

The boil order was lifted on May 17. When the order was lifted, water supply officials said residents did not need to do anything "special" and the water could be used "like before."

The boil notice in the Public Water Supply District No. 6 in Hoene Springs has been lifted after water sample collection and testing. The Jefferson County Health Department confirmed Saturday that all the water samples from the district are safe.

