State Treasurer activates disaster relief program for small business, farms affected by floods

Small businesses and farms affected by the weekend flooding will receive financial assistance through a disaster relief program being activated today.

Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt announced Sunday morning that he will activate the program.

“Flood damage can be a significant financial setback for small businesses and farms, which are the backbone of Missouri’s economy," Schmitt said in a press release. "My team is working hard to ensure those impacted by this weekend’s flooding can affordably finance water removal, restoration, and reconstruction."

The Harmed-Area Emergency Loan Priority System (HELP) authorizes the 24-hour approval of support for low-interest loans through lenders participating in HELP. According to Schmitt's office, the program has 115 lenders through 350 branches.

The disaster relief program is managed by Schmitt. For more information on the program and to review the guidelines of HELP, you can head to their website.