MoDOT to hold press conference on Sunday regarding road closures

MoDOT will be holding a press conference on Sunday afternoon, to discuss possible road closures related to flooding throughout the St. Louis region.

The press conference will take place from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will detail what drivers can expect for their commutes on Monday morning.

The press conference will be held at the MoDOT Transportation Management Center in Chesterfield.

