Boil water notice lifted for Hoene Springs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The boil water advisory has been lifted for Hoene Springs, MO, Public Water Supply District 6. 

After water sample collection and testing, the Jefferson County Health Department confirmed Saturday that all of the water samples from the district are safe. 

Residents of the area should check the Public Water Supply District 6 website for updates.

