Missouri woman charged in death of boyfriend's son

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Columbia woman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend's 3-month-old son.

Twenty-seven-year-old Emily Paul was charged Friday in the April 8 death of Ayden Baker.

The child's father, Jibri Baker, was charged April 9 with first-degree murder.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2oJvIXr ) charging documents indicate Baker suffocated his son. Charges against Paul say police found telephone messages indicating that she "aided and encouraged" the suffocation death.

Paul is being held on $400,000 cash-only bond. Online court records do not indicate if Paul has retained an attorney.