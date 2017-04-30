Two injured in shooting on Cherokee Street

St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that happened on Cherokee Street near Iowa Avenue around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the victims were two teenagers; one was shot in the ankle, the other in the thigh. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, and both are conscious and breathing at a local hospital.

Additional information is limited at this time, and there is no word yet on what may have led up to the shooting.

