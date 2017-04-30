Couple, grandson rescued from vehicle after driving through standing water in Wentzville

Three people were rescued from their vehicle after they tried to drive through water on the road.

A call for a water rescue came around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night in Wentzville.

A couple and their grandson were trapped in their vehicle on Mette Road after they tried to get through the water on the road. When they were stuck, they made the call for help.

Responding fire fighters found the vehicle in 2-feet of water, and launched an inflatable boat. When they reached the vehicle, the water level rose to around 3-4-feet.

All three victims were escorted back to safety and checked by medical crews on scene. No injuries were reported.

The trio were saved with the combined efforts of St. Charles County Ambulance District and Wentzville Fire.

