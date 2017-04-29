Business in Pacific, Mo. packs up in preparation of rising waters

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Local businesses are packing up in preparation of rising water.

“Rock Solid Landscaping” operations manager said that over the years, they’ve lost $200,000 due to flood damage.

The team is taking their equipment and storing it on the upper level of the shop in hopes of keeping it out of the water’s reach.

“We’ve got an overhead loft that we store everything in over here,” said Rick Welker of Rock Solid Landscaping. “Once we get it all up, whatever’s left, have at it mother nature.”

Welker said in 2015 an overflow swallowed their business and the water reached eight feet high inside their shop.

