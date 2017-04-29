Eureka church and Salvation Army team up to help residents affected by flooding

The Lutheran Methodist Church teamed up with Salvation Army to help Eureka residents. (Credit: KMOV)

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Residents in the area between the Maremec River and the Big River are prone to flooding.

So the Lutheran Methodist Church has teamed up with Salvation Army on a mission to move resident’s valuables to higher ground.

The team has already gone to twelve homes in the area to collect furniture and other valuable appliances.

They are storing everything until the river crests and the homes are cleared of any potential flooding.

After going through the damaging flood a year and a half ago, homeowners are making sure they don’t lose everything all over again.

Eureka PD is in need of volunteers to help with sandbagging at 9:00 am on Sunday.

They are not accepting volunteers under the age of 14 and anyone between the ages of 14 and 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone interested should RSVP to the Eureka PD at (636) 938-6601.

Volunteers will be told where to report.

Volunteers should bring the following items as the police will not be able to supply these items:

Shovels

Rain Gear

Boots

Gloves

Water

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.