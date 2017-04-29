Troopers rescue 4 people and a dog from a house on Big Piney Riv - KMOV.com

Troopers rescue 4 people and a dog from a house on Big Piney River

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Missouri State Highway Patrol is hiring new state troopers. (Credit: Missouri State Highway Patrol) Missouri State Highway Patrol is hiring new state troopers. (Credit: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol rescued four people and a dog from a house on the Big Piney River on Saturday.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly