Red Cross opens shelters for flooding victims, has more on standby

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri has opened a shelter at the Christ the Savior Church in Perry County in advance of expected flooding in the small town of Lithium, Mo.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Department asked about 80 residents to evacuate the town.

In addition to the one in Perry County, the Red Cross has currently opened shelters at the TriCounty Senior Center in Pacifi, First Baptist Church in Anderson and Branson United Methodist Church in Branson.

The Red Cross also has additional shelters on standby throughout the state.

The standby locations include: Granby, Neosho, Annapolis, Arnold, Popular Bluff, Desoto, Arcadia and Branson.

In addition to providing a safe place, volunteers will serve meals and address medical concerns at these shelters.

The Red Cross will be helping people affected by flooding for weeks to come. To help the cause, donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS

