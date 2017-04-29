Tornado causes damage in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – According to St. Charles Emergency Management, there is scattered damage in the area of the 800-900 block of Elmer Dwyer Road west of Orchard Farm.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Sunday that a weak tornado with winds of 80 miles per hour caused the damage.

News 4 was told that people in the area who have cabins along the Mississippi River were worried about the flooding and moved their boats and campers inward when the storm hit.

Eye witnesses said they saw a circular motion in the clouds.

"So when I looked out to my left you could see the dark cloud twisting and it just looked like a scene from Twister, RVs just started rolling and coming apart and going across the field," Richard Luttrell said.

There are multiple trees toppled over with campers, boats and RV's damaged.

There were no injuries in the area.

The storm also did extensive damage to Lake Center Marina 4 miles away.



During the storm at least ten boats broke free. One of them belonged to Andy Connell who said, "Every boat here is probably damaged, either totalled or needs a lot of work."



The high winds also ripped up a section of the covering that's supposed to protect the boats and turned it into a twisted heap of metal.



No one was injured at the Marina.

