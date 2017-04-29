List of roads closed due to flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several roads around the area are closed due to flooding.
Missouri
Washington County
Mine Street and Mill Street between West Jefferson Street and West High Street.
Birch Street near State Highway C in Belgrade
Big River Road near State Highway C
Big River Bridge, N State Highway 21 near the Jefferson County-Washington County line
Pike County
Route P in both directions
Iron County
Route D in both directions
Route C in both directions
Mo. 49 in both directions between Red Bud and Highway Y
Dent County
Route EE in both directions
Route TT in both directions between 4480 and 4020
Reynolds County
Route HH in both directions
Mo 106 in both directions between Walnut Street and 606
St. Genevieve County
US 61 in both directions
St. Francois County
Route F off Route OO in St. Francois County
Franklin County
Old Highway K
Highway K to Project
Lincoln County
Laclede County
I-44 at Hazelgreen is closed
I-44 between Rolla and Lebanon
St. Peters
Both directions of Brown Rd at Main Street in St. Peters closed until further notice due to standing water
St. Louis County
Marshall Road from Tree Court Industrial Boulevard to Timberbrook Drive in Kirkwood
Route 141 from Meramec Bottom to Fielder Lane
Aubuchon from Riverwood Trail to Missouri Bottom
Meramec bottom for Hageman to Highway 21
Wells Road from Suson Woods to Meremac Bottom
Butler Hill Summerhedge to EOM (end of maintenance)
Old Telegraph from Telegraph to EOM
Meremac Bottom from Kerth to Wells
Hillsboro Road from Bridalwood trail to EOM
Franklin Road from Dozier Crossing to EOM
Smizer Mine Road from Avalon Hills to EOM
Yarnell Road from Soccer Park Road to EOM
Soccer Park Road from Worldwide Inc. to Yarnell
Jefferson County
Route W in both directions at Big River
Route EE in both directions at Big River
Route BB in both directions at Big River
Route H in both directions at Big River
Phelps County
I-44 closed near Jerome
Click here for more road closures from MoDOT.
Warren County
Highway 47 between Dutzow and Marthasville
Illinois
Brussels Ferry
US 50 at Silver Creek between O'Fallon and Lebanon in St. Clair County
IL 3 south of Chester
IL 100 west of IL 3 to IL 16
IL 3 truck bypass in Chester
Kaskaskia Street in Chester
IL 155 in Prairie DuRoche
Marine/St. Jacob Road between Lake and Schoolhouse Road
Click here for a list of IDOT road closures.
