List of roads closed due to flooding

Sign for Highway 141 in Valley Park impacted by floodwaters Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

Route F off Route OO in St. Francois County (Credit: MSHP Troop C)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several roads around the area are closed due to flooding.

Missouri

Washington County

Mine Street and Mill Street between West Jefferson Street and West High Street.

Birch Street near State Highway C in Belgrade

Big River Road near State Highway C

Big River Bridge, N State Highway 21 near the Jefferson County-Washington County line

Pike County

Route P in both directions

Iron County

Route D in both directions

Route C in both directions

Mo. 49 in both directions between Red Bud and Highway Y

Dent County

Route EE in both directions

Route TT in both directions between 4480 and 4020

Reynolds County

Route HH in both directions

Mo 106 in both directions between Walnut Street and 606

St. Genevieve County

US 61 in both directions

St. Francois County

Route F off Route OO in St. Francois County

Franklin County

Old Highway K

Highway K to Project

Lincoln County

Laclede County

I-44 at Hazelgreen is closed

I-44 between Rolla and Lebanon

St. Peters

Both directions of Brown Rd at Main Street in St. Peters closed until further notice due to standing water

St. Louis County

Marshall Road from Tree Court Industrial Boulevard to Timberbrook Drive in Kirkwood

Route 141 from Meramec Bottom to Fielder Lane

Aubuchon from Riverwood Trail to Missouri Bottom

Meramec bottom for Hageman to Highway 21

Wells Road from Suson Woods to Meremac Bottom

Butler Hill Summerhedge to EOM (end of maintenance)

Old Telegraph from Telegraph to EOM

Meremac Bottom from Kerth to Wells

Hillsboro Road from Bridalwood trail to EOM

Franklin Road from Dozier Crossing to EOM

Smizer Mine Road from Avalon Hills to EOM

Yarnell Road from Soccer Park Road to EOM

Soccer Park Road from Worldwide Inc. to Yarnell

Jefferson County

Route W in both directions at Big River

Route EE in both directions at Big River

Route BB in both directions at Big River

Route H in both directions at Big River

Phelps County

I-44 closed near Jerome

Click here for more road closures from MoDOT.

Warren County

Highway 47 between Dutzow and Marthasville

Illinois

Brussels Ferry

US 50 at Silver Creek between O'Fallon and Lebanon in St. Clair County

IL 3 south of Chester

IL 100 west of IL 3 to IL 16

IL 3 truck bypass in Chester

Kaskaskia Street in Chester

IL 155 in Prairie DuRoche

Marine/St. Jacob Road between Lake and Schoolhouse Road

Click here for a list of IDOT road closures.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved