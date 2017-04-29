One dead following apparent homicide in North City - KMOV.com

One dead following apparent homicide in North City

St. Louis Police investigate the scene of an apparent homicide in North City (Credit: KMOV) St. Louis Police investigate the scene of an apparent homicide in North City (Credit: KMOV)
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Police are investigating an apparent homicide that happened in North City on Saturday morning. 

Around 10:50 a.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the area where a man in his 20's had been discovered lying dead with a gunshot wound to his head. 

No other information is available at this time. 

