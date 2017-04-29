Saturday's Cardinals-Reds game postponed due to rain

Saturday's Cardinals game against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to weather.

A makeup date has not been announced. Fans with tickets to Saturday's game may use those same tickets to get into the make-up game.

The promotion for this game, the Carlos Martinez and Matt Carpenter Double Bobblehead, will be given away during the make-up game.

The Ken Oberkfell Saturday Signings at the Cardinals Museum is also cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Cardinals and Reds are scheduled to play on Sunday at 1:15, weather pending.

