Saturday's Cardinals-Reds game postponed due to rain

Saturday's Cardinals game against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to weather.
A makeup date has not been announced. Fans with tickets to Saturday's game may use those same tickets to get into the make-up game.
The promotion for this game, the Carlos Martinez and Matt Carpenter Double Bobblehead, will be given away during the make-up game.
The Ken Oberkfell Saturday Signings at the Cardinals Museum is also cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Cardinals and Reds are scheduled to play on Sunday at 1:15, weather pending.
