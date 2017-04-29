Saturday's Cardinals-Reds game postponed due to rain - KMOV.com

Saturday's Cardinals-Reds game postponed due to rain

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Associated Press Credit: Associated Press
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Saturday's Cardinals game against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to weather.

A makeup date has not been announced. Fans with tickets to Saturday's game may use those same tickets to get into the make-up game. 

The promotion for this game, the Carlos Martinez and Matt Carpenter Double Bobblehead, will be given away during the make-up game. 

The Ken Oberkfell Saturday Signings at the Cardinals Museum is also cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Cardinals and Reds are scheduled to play on Sunday at 1:15, weather pending. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly