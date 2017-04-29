2017 Cardinals Hall of Fame class announced

Mark McGwire rounds the bases following his 70th home run of the season on September 27, 1998 (Credit: AP)

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Friday that three former players would be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Mark McGwire, Tim McCarver and Pepper Martin were selected following a vote by both fans and St. Louis baseball experts. The official ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 26 at Ballpark Village.

McGwire was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade in 1997, and went on to hit a single-season record 70 home runs in 1998. He led all of baseball in home runs in both 1998 and 1999, and his 220 home runs with the Cardinals rank sixth in team history.

McCarver was a two-time all-star in St. Louis, and helped the Cardinals win two World Series titles along with three National League pennants. McCarver is also the only catcher in Cardinals history to have caught two title-winning World Series Game 7's.

Martin debuted with the Cardinals and would become an integral part of the famous "Gashouse Gang" lineup, helping the Cardinals win World Series championships in 1931 and 1934. A four-time National League All-Star, Martin led the league in stolen bases three times and led the league in runs scored in 1933.

This will be the fourth inducted class since the Cardinals Hall of Fame was established in 2014.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved