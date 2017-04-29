SLIDESHOW: New photos show magnitude of St. Louis flooding - KMOV.com

SLIDESHOW: New photos show magnitude of St. Louis flooding

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Store owners check the sandbag walls in front of their stores on Main St. in Eureka, Mo. (Credit:Theresa Arnett/UPI) Store owners check the sandbag walls in front of their stores on Main St. in Eureka, Mo. (Credit:Theresa Arnett/UPI)
Intersection of Byrnesville Rd. and south Brynesville Roads at the Old Town. Drivers must turn back in the Village Old Town of Brynesville in Jefferson County. (Credit: Carol Kreamer) Intersection of Byrnesville Rd. and south Brynesville Roads at the Old Town. Drivers must turn back in the Village Old Town of Brynesville in Jefferson County. (Credit: Carol Kreamer)
Flooding in Jefferson County. (Credit: Carol Kreamer) Flooding in Jefferson County. (Credit: Carol Kreamer)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

KMOV viewers from across the area are sharing their photos of this weekend's flooding.

To submit your photo, email share@kmov.com or post it to our Facebook page. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly