Man dead following overnight shooting in Benton Park West neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was killed in the Benton Park West neighborhood overnight.

Police said the victim was shot around 11:06 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Oregon. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. 

No other information is available at this time.

